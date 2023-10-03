Cybertech Europe - educare i dipendenti contro il PhishingIntelligenza artificiale al servizio delle aziendeDrakantos - primo gameplay trailerSan Giovanni Suergiu: 2 Morti e 4 Feriti in un Incidente Involvendo ...Naufragio a Lampedusa: Metsola Sottolinea l'Urgenza di una Risposta ...Nobel Fisica 2023: Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz e Anne L'Huillier ... Assenteismo Palermo: Centouno Persone Coinvolte nell'Azienda Rap per ...Explore Scientific - le novità per la scrivania perfettaAddio a Mister Pella Pazzo: Funerali del TikToker Napoletano con un ...18enne Coinvolto nell'Omicidio di Paolo Stasi, 'Gli ho Sparato, ma ...Ultime Blog

NetBet Italy and Hacksaw Gaming join forces in Italy

NetBet Italy

NetBet Italy and Hacksaw Gaming join forces in Italy (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) ROME, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

NetBet Italy - a leading online gambling platform in Italy - announced its latest partnership with Hacksaw Gaming, a premium supplier of online casino games. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in NetBet Italy's ongoing commitment to offering its players an unparalleled Gaming experience. As part of this partnership, NetBet Italy will integrate a wide range of Hacksaw Gaming's acclaimed titles into its Gaming portfolio. Players can now enjoy the thrilling gameplay and immersive graphics of games such as Wanted Dead or Wild, Joker Bombs, and Hand of ...
NetBet Italia e Hacksaw Gaming si uniscono per il mercato italiano  Adnkronos

NetBet Italia e Hacksaw Gaming si uniscono per il mercato italiano

ROME, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La piattaforma di gioco online leader nel nostro Paese, NetBet Italia, ha annunciato la sua ultima partnership con Hacksaw Gaming, fornitore premium di giochi ...
