Menarini Silicon Biosystems announces new study results on use of CELLSEARCH® liquid biopsy for earlier detection of relapse and to help inform decisions on patient management in stage III Melanoma

Menarini Silicon

Menarini Silicon Biosystems announces new study results on use of CELLSEARCH® liquid biopsy for earlier detection of relapse and to help inform decisions on patient management in stage III Melanoma (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) results of this MD Anderson study were recently published in Cancers and indicate the relevance of enumeration of Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) with the minimally invasive liquid biopsy-based CELLSEARCH® system to gain significantly earlier information, compared to standard imaging techniques, on the evolution of advanced skin cancer. BOLOGNA, Italy and HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Menarini Silicon Biosystems, a pioneer of liquid biopsy technology, announced today the publication, in the peer-reviewed journal Cancers, of the results of a clinical study on the utility of CTCs to detect disease relapse ...
