Menarini Silicon Biosystems announces new study results on use of CELLSEARCH® liquid biopsy for earlier detection of relapse and to help inform decisions on patient management in stage III Melanoma (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) results of this MD Anderson study were recently published in Cancers and indicate the relevance of enumeration of Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) with the minimally invasive liquid biopsy-based CELLSEARCH® system to gain significantly earlier information, compared to standard imaging techniques, on the evolution of advanced skin cancer. BOLOGNA, Italy and HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Menarini Silicon Biosystems, a pioneer of liquid biopsy technology, announced today the publication, in the peer-reviewed journal Cancers, of the results of a clinical study on the utility of CTCs to detect disease relapse ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Menarini Silicon Biosystems, a pioneer of liquid biopsy technology, announced today the publication, in the peer-reviewed journal Cancers, of the results of a clinical study on the utility of CTCs to detect disease relapse ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Menarini Silicon Biosystems annuncia il lancio del nuovo test CELLSEARCH® CTC DLL3 per il tumore al polmone a piccole cellule
Il nuovo test CELLSEARCH per la conta delle cellule tumorali circolanti (CTC) che esprimono il biomarcatore DLL3 è ora disponibile, solo per uso di ...
Cellply: finalizza nuovo round interno da 3,6 mln e apre a nuovi investitoriFondata nel 2013 da Massimo Bocchi e da Roberto Guerrieri, founder di Silicon Biosystem, poi ceduta a Menarini e inventore della tecnologia fingerprint acquisita da Apple, la startup aveva gia' ...
Menarini Silicon Biosystems announces new study results on use of ... Newswire.ca
La biotech Cellply incassa round da 3,6 mln euro da Recomec ... BeBeez
Menarini SiliconSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Menarini Silicon