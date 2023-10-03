Medicines for Europe "Subito una legge per la sicurezza dei farmaci" (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) ROMA - "Lavorare Subito ad una legge Europea sulla sicurezza dei medicinali che, insieme alla revisione della legislazione farmaceutica dell'UE, favorisca un accesso equo e una fornitura più sicura di medicinali fuori brevetto a milioni di pazienti che ne hanno bisogno". È l'appello di Medicines for Leggi su ilgiornaleditalia
Medicines for Europe : subito una legge per la sicurezza dei medicinali
(Adnkronos) - Appello dell'associazione delle industrie di generici equivalenti, biosimilari e VAM - in vista del Consiglio Ue del 6 ottobre Roma, 3 ...
Dalberg Advisors Appoints Lillian Kidane as New Regional Director for Africa...of expertise in sustainable and impact - based philanthropic and commercial strategies for emerging ...the continent and from the United States to support systems transformation and access to medicines ...
Turbine Appoints Pharma Industry Veteran Bob Silverman as Chief Business Officer...into factors of causality and supporting partners to deliver the next generation of medicines with ... including BiotechX, the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress, BIO - Europe, and the AI ...
31 deaths in hospital due to ‘shortage’ of medicines trigger outrage in IndiaAt least 31 patients died in a government hospital in the western Indian state of Maharashtra in the last three days due to an alleged shortage of essential medicines, triggering public outrage, said ...
Egypt establishes 1st factory for plasma derivatives in New Administrative CapitalThe Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said that Grifols Egypt For Plasma Derivatives is the product of a partnership between the Egyptian government and Grifols, the international leader in ...
