Medicines for Europe "Subito una legge per la sicurezza dei farmaci" (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) ROMA - "Lavorare Subito ad una legge Europea sulla sicurezza dei medicinali che, insieme alla revisione della legislazione farmaceutica dell'UE, favorisca un accesso equo e una fornitura più sicura di medicinali fuori brevetto a milioni di pazienti che ne hanno bisogno". È l'appello di Medicines for
