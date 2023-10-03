Cybertech Europe - educare i dipendenti contro il PhishingIntelligenza artificiale al servizio delle aziendeDrakantos - primo gameplay trailerSan Giovanni Suergiu: 2 Morti e 4 Feriti in un Incidente Involvendo ...Naufragio a Lampedusa: Metsola Sottolinea l'Urgenza di una Risposta ...Nobel Fisica 2023: Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz e Anne L'Huillier ... Assenteismo Palermo: Centouno Persone Coinvolte nell'Azienda Rap per ...Explore Scientific - le novità per la scrivania perfettaAddio a Mister Pella Pazzo: Funerali del TikToker Napoletano con un ...18enne Coinvolto nell'Omicidio di Paolo Stasi, 'Gli ho Sparato, ma ...Ultime Blog

Locus Robotics Brings Innovative AMR Solutions to Italy and Poland

Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics Brings Innovative AMR Solutions to Italy and Poland (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) Award-winning, AI-driven, AMR solution expands European footprint, doubles warehouse productivity and lowers operations costs WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, announced today its award-winning AMR warehouse automation solution is now available to customers in Italy and Poland. Locus's intelligent robots leverage Innovative technology and artificial intelligence to optimize productivity, lower costs, and improve workplace ergonomics and quality for workers. "We are thrilled to bring Locus's transformative warehouse automation Solutions to Italy and Poland as we continue expanding our European footprint," said ...
