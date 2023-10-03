Locus Robotics Brings Innovative AMR Solutions to Italy and Poland (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) Award-winning, AI-driven, AMR solution expands European footprint, doubles warehouse productivity and lowers operations costs WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, announced today its award-winning AMR warehouse automation solution is now available to customers in Italy and Poland. Locus's intelligent robots leverage Innovative technology and artificial intelligence to optimize productivity, lower costs, and improve workplace ergonomics and quality for workers. "We are thrilled to bring Locus's transformative warehouse automation Solutions to Italy and Poland as we continue expanding our European footprint," said ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LOCUS ROBOTICS AGAIN NAMED TOP 100 SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNER BY SUPPLY CHAIN BRAIN MAGAZINE
WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOCUS ROBOTICS, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation, today ...
Locus Robotics to Showcase AI - Enabled Warehouse Automation at Logistics Summit in Dusseldorf, GermanyLocus Experts to Detail Flexible, Scalable Automation for Peak Season and Beyond in two key speaking sessions WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Locus Robotics, a global leader in warehouse automation, today announced it will showcase its innovative autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and deliver two prominent speaking sessions at the Logistics ...
Solo Brands Partners with Locus Robotics to Optimize Order Fulfillment Efficiency12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Solo Brands, Inc., a renowned global lifestyle brand committed to delivering exceptional products to its customers, and Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile ...
