La Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) migliora sicurezza ed efficienza con le soluzioni fixed wireless di Cambium Networks e Systel Telecom (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) Milano, 3 Ottobre 2023 – La Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) ha implementato la rete fixed wireless broadband di Cambium Networks, per collegare le operazioni onshore e offshore per migliorare efficienza e sicurezza. Sostituendo il proprio sistema legacy con una rete progettata da Systel Telecom, GUPCO è in grado ora di ottenere una maggiore capacità e una migliore stabilità della rete, con un sistema di comunicazione unificato più facile da installare, utilizzare e gestire. Le aziende del settore energetico dipendono sempre più dalla connettività ad alta velocità per gestire operazioni efficienti, dal monitoraggio e controllo a ...Leggi su pantareinews
Advertising
From Invasion to Opportunity: Tunisia's Thriving Blue Crab Industry... and Portunus segnis, a tropical species that arrived via the Suez Canal) that began proliferating ... The primary customer is the Asian market, with Italy, Spain, the United States, and Gulf countries ...
From Invasion to Opportunity: Tunisia's Thriving Blue Crab Industry... and Portunus segnis, a tropical species that arrived via the Suez Canal) that began proliferating ... The primary customer is the Asian market, with Italy, Spain, the United States, and Gulf countries ...
Egypt: Petroleum Firms Unveil 23-block Licensing Round Energy Capital & Power
Oil and gas rich Egypt launches major new licensing round Upstream Online
Why the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor is a poor alternative to the Suez CanalThe IMEEC has kicked up a lot of excitement given the possibility of a new trade route that can rival the Suez and the BRI. But the logistics industry is sceptical about whether it can offer cheaper a ...
Tanker involved in US seizure of Iran oil cargo changes nameHOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil tanker confiscated by the United States for carrying Iranian oil and diverted to the U.S. Gulf Coast, was headed to the Bahamas on Wednesday under a new name, ship tracking ...
Gulf SuezSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gulf Suez