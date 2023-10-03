Cybertech Europe - educare i dipendenti contro il PhishingIntelligenza artificiale al servizio delle aziendeDrakantos - primo gameplay trailerSan Giovanni Suergiu: 2 Morti e 4 Feriti in un Incidente Involvendo ...Naufragio a Lampedusa: Metsola Sottolinea l'Urgenza di una Risposta ...Nobel Fisica 2023: Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz e Anne L'Huillier ... Assenteismo Palermo: Centouno Persone Coinvolte nell'Azienda Rap per ...Explore Scientific - le novità per la scrivania perfettaAddio a Mister Pella Pazzo: Funerali del TikToker Napoletano con un ...18enne Coinvolto nell'Omicidio di Paolo Stasi, 'Gli ho Sparato, ma ...Ultime Blog

La Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company GUPCO migliora sicurezza ed efficienza con le soluzioni fixed wireless di Cambium Networks e Systel Telecom

Gulf Suez

La Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) migliora sicurezza ed efficienza con le soluzioni fixed wireless di Cambium Networks e Systel Telecom (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) Milano, 3 Ottobre 2023 – La Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) ha implementato la rete fixed wireless broadband di Cambium Networks, per collegare le operazioni onshore e offshore per migliorare efficienza e sicurezza. Sostituendo il proprio sistema legacy con una rete progettata da Systel Telecom, GUPCO è in grado ora di ottenere una maggiore capacità e una migliore stabilità della rete, con un sistema di comunicazione unificato più facile da installare, utilizzare e gestire. Le aziende del settore energetico dipendono sempre più dalla connettività ad alta velocità per gestire operazioni efficienti, dal monitoraggio e controllo a ...
