Heramba Electric to List on Nasdaq Through Business Combination with Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp

Heramba Electric

Heramba Electric to List on Nasdaq Through Business Combination with Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) MENLO PARK, Calif. and BERLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Heramba GmbH ("Heramba Electric" or the "Company"), a special-purpose company focused on investing in companies with technologies and capabilities that can accelerate the decarbonization of commercial transportation, and Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PEGR) ("PERAC"), a special purpose Acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement, dated September 29, 2023, for a proposed Business Combination (the "Business Combination"), which values the combined company at a pro forma implied enterprise value of approximately ...
