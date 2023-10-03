Heramba Electric to List on Nasdaq Through Business Combination with Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) MENLO PARK, Calif. and BERLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Heramba GmbH ("Heramba Electric" or the "Company"), a special-purpose company focused on investing in companies with technologies and capabilities that can accelerate the decarbonization of commercial transportation, and Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PEGR) ("PERAC"), a special purpose Acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement, dated September 29, 2023, for a proposed Business Combination (the "Business Combination"), which values the combined company at a pro forma implied enterprise value of approximately ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Heramba to Acquire Kiepe Electric - A Global Leader in Sustainable Urban Transportation
BERLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heramba GmbH and Heramba Holdings Inc. ("Heramba") today announced that it has entered into a definitive ...
Kiepe Electric passa di mano: da Knorr-Bremse alla società di ... autobusweb
