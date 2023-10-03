Explore Scientific - le novità per la scrivania perfettaAddio a Mister Pella Pazzo: Funerali del TikToker Napoletano con un ...18enne Coinvolto nell'Omicidio di Paolo Stasi, 'Gli ho Sparato, ma ...Connettività sicura ed efficace per l'industria petroliferaChi è Veronica Gentili? Da Le Iene alle voci su lei e Marco TravaglioAllarme scomparsa a Torino: Costantina Carbonaro, 59 anni, esce ...Minorenni denunciati a Rizziconi: Molestie a Donna Anziana Risolte ...Tragedia a Vignola: L'autopsia svelerà il mistero delle morti di Anna ...Scontro Notturno a San Lorenzo, Roma: Urine e Calci al Portone ...Sospensione Idrica a Catania: Sidra Annuncia Manutenzione ...Ultime Blog

Centralis to acquire the business of Ferris (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) Centralis Group enhances its Real Estate expertise with its latest acquisition LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Luxembourg-headquartered Centralis Group today announced its intention to expand its real estate service offering through the acquisition of Luxembourg-based service provider Ferris Group. The acquisition will create a specialized real estate service line co-headed by Sansal Ozdemir and Miro Stoev and further enhances Centralis Group's services for real estate SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) and investment funds. Ferris is a specialist real asset service provider, working with real estate SPVs and investment funds. The firm specializes in individually tailored solutions, including consolidation and accounting services, corporate secretary and compliance services management and ...
