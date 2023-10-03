Cybertech Europe - educare i dipendenti contro il PhishingIntelligenza artificiale al servizio delle aziendeDrakantos - primo gameplay trailerSan Giovanni Suergiu: 2 Morti e 4 Feriti in un Incidente Involvendo ...Naufragio a Lampedusa: Metsola Sottolinea l'Urgenza di una Risposta ...Nobel Fisica 2023: Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz e Anne L'Huillier ... Assenteismo Palermo: Centouno Persone Coinvolte nell'Azienda Rap per ...Explore Scientific - le novità per la scrivania perfettaAddio a Mister Pella Pazzo: Funerali del TikToker Napoletano con un ...18enne Coinvolto nell'Omicidio di Paolo Stasi, 'Gli ho Sparato, ma ...Ultime Blog

AEW | E’ Beth Phoenix a pronunciare le parole “You think you know him” intro della theme di Adam Copeland

AEW Beth

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
AEW: E’ Beth Phoenix a pronunciare le parole “You think you know him” intro della theme di Adam Copeland (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) Come sappiamo, Adam Copeland (Edge) ha fatto il suo debutto in AEW domenica notte nella fasi finali di WrestleDream. Il canadese ha firmato con la federazione di Tony Khan è presenzierà in pianta stabile negli show settimanali. La Rated R Superstar si è presentata con la sua iconica theme song anche se con un piccolo elemento di differenza che riguarda la intro della theme song. Proprio con riferimento alla intro emerge anche una curiosità sulla voce che pronuncia quelle parole. Voce di Beth Phoenix Adam Copeland ha debuttato in AEW con la sua iconica musica d’ingresso. C’è però un piccolo elemento di novità che riguarda la intro; infatti mentre ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Beth Phoenix e il messaggio di Adam Copeland prima della AEW  The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW: E’ Beth Phoenix a pronunciare le parole “You think you know him” intro della theme d...  Zona Wrestling

Adam Copeland (Edge) Comments On The Possibility Of Beth Phoenix Joining Him In AEW

Adam Copeland (Edge) is asked about the possibility of his wife Beth Phoenix joining him in AEW. Adam Copeland arrived in AEW at AEW WrestleDream, running into his old friend Christian Cage and ...

WWE 2K23: 18 AEW Finishers That You Can Find In The Game

Cargill's impressive finisher is another that has been in countless WWE titles as the move was used by Beth Phoenix during her career and was known as the Glam Slam. Former Bullet Club leader Jay ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Beth
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Beth Beth Phoenix pronunciare parole think