AEW: E’ Beth Phoenix a pronunciare le parole “You think you know him” intro della theme di Adam Copeland (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) Come sappiamo, Adam Copeland (Edge) ha fatto il suo debutto in AEW domenica notte nella fasi finali di WrestleDream. Il canadese ha firmato con la federazione di Tony Khan è presenzierà in pianta stabile negli show settimanali. La Rated R Superstar si è presentata con la sua iconica theme song anche se con un piccolo elemento di differenza che riguarda la intro della theme song. Proprio con riferimento alla intro emerge anche una curiosità sulla voce che pronuncia quelle parole. Voce di Beth Phoenix Adam Copeland ha debuttato in AEW con la sua iconica musica d’ingresso. C’è però un piccolo elemento di novità che riguarda la intro; infatti mentre ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Beth Phoenix e il messaggio di Adam Copeland prima della AEW The Shield Of Wrestling
AEW: E’ Beth Phoenix a pronunciare le parole “You think you know him” intro della theme d... Zona Wrestling
Adam Copeland (Edge) Comments On The Possibility Of Beth Phoenix Joining Him In AEWAdam Copeland (Edge) is asked about the possibility of his wife Beth Phoenix joining him in AEW. Adam Copeland arrived in AEW at AEW WrestleDream, running into his old friend Christian Cage and ...
WWE 2K23: 18 AEW Finishers That You Can Find In The GameCargill's impressive finisher is another that has been in countless WWE titles as the move was used by Beth Phoenix during her career and was known as the Glam Slam. Former Bullet Club leader Jay ...
AEW BethSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Beth