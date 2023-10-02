Battlefield 2042: Reveal Trailer della stagione 6PAW Patrol World RecensioneRed Bull Street Streamer fa tappa al Red Bull 64 Bars LiveTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 arriva su SteamIntel partecipa alla Milano Digital WeekEArts sceglie Spotify per il lancio di EA SPORTS FC 24GIORNATA MONDIALE DELL’ARCHITETTURA - L’ORDINE DEGLI ASSASSINI ...Pestato fuori dalla discoteca: Giovane ecuadoriano in coma a Sesto ...Cave, Roma: Morto Motociclista Emanuele Bangrazi in Incidente ...Condanna a 10 anni per abuso su minorenne incinta: vicenda scioccante ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Tegan Nox dovrà aspettare ancora | il match contro Becky Lynch non si terrà stanotte

WWE Tegan

Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
WWE: Tegan Nox dovrà aspettare ancora, il match contro Becky Lynch non si terrà stanotte (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) La settimana scorsa Tegan Nox ha sconfitto Natalya in una manciata di minuti e quella vittoria ha dato a Tegan la possibilità di sfidare Becky Lynch per l’NXT Women’s Championship e il match era previsto per la puntata di Raw di questa notte. Povera Tegan! Sappiamo di come Tegan abbia dovuto aspettare per questa chance dato che la WWE inizialmente come sfidante a Raw le abbia preferito Natalya eppure sembra che questo match per lei sia stregato. Infatti Tegan Nox dovrà aspettare ancora e il match non si terrà questa notte dato che Becky Lynch non avrebbe l’ok dei medici per lottare dopo ...
