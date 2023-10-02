WrestleDream: Ring of Honor Tag Team Chamapions MJF vs Righteous, chi ha vinto? (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) Il match di apertura della serata di WrestleDream ha visto MJF, privo del compagno Adam Cole (fuori per infortunio) difendere il Ring of Honor Tag Team Chamapions in un handicap match contro i Righteous. Prima del match MJF ha voluto parlare al pubblico dichiarandosi estraneo all’attacco a Jay White nel backstage, precisando che qualcuno gli ha rubato la maschera da diavolo dallo spogliatoio. MJF che ha provato a ridicolizzare gli avversari ma l’inferiorità numerica nei primi tratti del match si è fatta sentire. The Righteous ha provato a vincere in tutti modi anche distraendo l’arbitro. Tuttavia questa mossa gli si è ritorta contro. In un momento di confusione MJF ha colpito Vincent con un colpo proibito nelle parti basse, si è liberato con una Kangaroo Kick e ...Leggi su aewuniverse
Advertising
Clamoroso a AEW WrestleDream: WWE Hall of Famer debutta in ... World Wrestling
AEW: Situazione infortunati dopo WrestleDream Tuttowrestling
Raw Winners And Losers: A Great Go Home Show Builds The Anticipation For FastlaneChad Gable proves his skills in the ring. Xavier Woods shocks Ivar with a surprising ... and somehow attempt to overshadow the incessant talk of Adam "Edge" Copeland's debut at AEW WrestleDream the ...
Edge explains the real reason why he left WWE for AEW after WrestleDream debutThat’s right, taking the ring at the end of WrestleDream with a Darby Allin-produced vignette to announce his arrival, Copeland stepped into the ring with long-time friend Christian Cage for the first ...
WrestleDream RingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WrestleDream Ring