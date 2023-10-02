Battlefield 2042: Reveal Trailer della stagione 6PAW Patrol World RecensioneRed Bull Street Streamer fa tappa al Red Bull 64 Bars LiveTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 arriva su SteamIntel partecipa alla Milano Digital WeekEArts sceglie Spotify per il lancio di EA SPORTS FC 24GIORNATA MONDIALE DELL’ARCHITETTURA - L’ORDINE DEGLI ASSASSINI ...Pestato fuori dalla discoteca: Giovane ecuadoriano in coma a Sesto ...Cave, Roma: Morto Motociclista Emanuele Bangrazi in Incidente ...Condanna a 10 anni per abuso su minorenne incinta: vicenda scioccante ...Ultime Blog

WrestleDream | Ring of Honor Tag Team Chamapions MJF vs Righteous | chi ha vinto?

WrestleDream: Ring of Honor Tag Team Chamapions MJF vs Righteous, chi ha vinto? (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) Il match di apertura della serata di WrestleDream ha visto MJF, privo del compagno Adam Cole (fuori per infortunio) difendere il Ring of Honor Tag Team Chamapions in un handicap match contro i Righteous. Prima del match MJF ha voluto parlare al pubblico dichiarandosi estraneo all’attacco a Jay White nel backstage, precisando che qualcuno gli ha rubato la maschera da diavolo dallo spogliatoio. MJF che ha provato a ridicolizzare gli avversari ma l’inferiorità numerica nei primi tratti del match si è fatta sentire. The Righteous ha provato a vincere in tutti modi anche distraendo l’arbitro. Tuttavia questa mossa gli si è ritorta contro. In un momento di confusione MJF ha colpito Vincent con un colpo proibito nelle parti basse, si è liberato con una Kangaroo Kick e ...
