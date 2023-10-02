Vela Diagnostics Collaborates with SRL Inc. for Product Distribution in Japan

Battlefield 2042: Reveal Trailer della stagione 6PAW Patrol World RecensioneRed Bull Street Streamer fa tappa al Red Bull 64 Bars LiveTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 arriva su SteamIntel partecipa alla Milano Digital WeekEArts sceglie Spotify per il lancio di EA SPORTS FC 24GIORNATA MONDIALE DELL’ARCHITETTURA - L’ORDINE DEGLI ASSASSINI ...Pestato fuori dalla discoteca: Giovane ecuadoriano in coma a Sesto ...Cave, Roma: Morto Motociclista Emanuele Bangrazi in Incidente ...Condanna a 10 anni per abuso su minorenne incinta: vicenda scioccante ...Ultime Blog

Vela Diagnostics announced today a research collaboration with SRL Inc, a premier Japanese healthcare service company. This partnership aims to facilitate the Distribution of Vela Diagnostics' cutting-edge molecular diagnostic solutions in Japan. Established in 1970, SRL Inc (a subsidiary of H.U Group Holdings Inc.), is a renowned clinical laboratory testing company in Japan with over 80 nationwide business bases, SRL Inc specializes in complex testing and serving prestigious customers, providing diagnostic solutions for diseases, treatment planning, monitoring post-treatment prognosis, and health checkups. The research collaboration agreement (RCA) between ...
