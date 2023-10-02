LIVE Fulham-Chelsea sullo 0-2 (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) Fulham-Chelsea (calcio d'inizio alle ore 21) è il posticipo che chiude la settima giornata di campionato nella Premier League inglese....Leggi su calciomercato
Premier League: Fulham - Chelsea LIVECommenta per primo Fulham - Chelsea ( calcio d'inizio alle ore 21 ) è il posticipo che chiude la settima giornata di campionato nella Premier League inglese. I padroni di casa si presentano a questa sfida con 8 punti, ...
Fulham - Chelsea, Premier League: diretta tv, formazioni, pronosticiCome vedere Fulham - Chelsea in diretta tv e in streaming Fulham - Chelsea è in programma lunedì ... il servizio per dispositivi mobili a disposizione degli abbonati, e su NOW , la piattaforma live e ...
Raheem Sterling: Mauricio Pochettino explains Chelsea omission and Armando Broja selection surpriseMauricio Pochettino has explained that Raheem Sterling misses out on Chelsea’s starting lineup at Fulham on Monday due to having had a virus this week. The England winger has been one of the Blues’ ...
How to watch Premier League: Fulham vs. Chelsea, time, TV channel, live streamFulham and Chelsea lock horns in what promises to be a captivating encounter at Craven Cottage on Monday. Both teams find themselves battling in the Premier League’s bottom half, adding further spice ...
