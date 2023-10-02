Comfort e tecnologia con le pompe di caloreAllerta Cisco Talos: il cybercrime cresce anche a causa dell’IAL’ OLIMPICO DI ATENE 2004 CHIUSO! POTREBBE CROLLARE IL TETTOOmicidio a Roma: Figlio in stato di fermo per la morte della madre ...KIM KARDASHIAN HA INDOSSATO PASQUALE BRUNI Incendio su traghetto da Lampedusa a Porto Empedocle: Evacuazione ...Tale e Quale Show: Cristiano Malgioglio Critica Pamela Prati, ma Lei ...Quarto Grado: Viviana Pifferi Svela la Verità Inquietante sulla ...Tale e Quale Show: Un Duello Epico tra Lorenzo Licitra e Ilaria ...Tragedia a Castelfiorentino: Il Presunto Autore del Femminicidio, ...Ultime Blog

Lake Michigan Hills Partners With DigiKerma To Become The First Carbon Neutral Golf Club In The United States

Lake Michigan

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Lake Michigan Hills Partners With DigiKerma To Become The First Carbon Neutral Golf Club In The United States (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) HERNDON, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Lake Michigan Hills Golf Club has Become the First Carbon Neutral Golf Club in the United States after purchasing CCUS offset credits from DigiKerma. The course has offset all CO2 emissions associated With every round played in 2022. Lake Michigan Hills chose to offset its emissions using DigiKerma's Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)-derived Carbon offset credits, which trade on the company's CarbonKerma marketplace. "We think sport can play an important role in ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Sean Leighton Assumes Role of Board President at Institute of Food Technologists

... Partnerships for Food Safety Education, and the Food Fraud Think Tank (Michigan State University). ...Translation Capabilities at Vision Expo West Business Wire Business Wire - 5 Settembre 2023 LAKE ...

Ufficiale, Shaqiri approda ai Chicago Fire: ha firmato fino al 2024

'The lake Michigan Messi', il Messi del lago Michigan. Se Xherdan Shaqiri cercava un'accoglienza da re, beh, l'ha trovata. Fuori dall'Europa, lontano dalla Francia. Perché è ufficiale il suo trasferimento ...

Saving Beaver Island: Scientists, islanders work to preserve Lake Michigan archipelago  MLive.com

Bryan Jackson, who drowned in Lake Michigan, left 'an indelible ...  Chicago Tribune

Lake Michigan Hills Partners With DigiKerma To Become The First Carbon Neutral Golf Club In The United States

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Michigan Hills Golf Club has become the first carbon neutral golf club in the United States after purchasing CCUS offset credits from DigiKerma. The cou ...

Historians race to find Great Lakes shipwrecks before quagga mussels destroy the sites

Historians are racing to locate Great Lakes shipwrecks before a seemingly unstoppable invasive mussel destroys them and erases part of the region's heritage.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lake Michigan
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Lake Michigan Lake Michigan Hills Partners With