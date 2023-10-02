Lake Michigan Hills Partners With DigiKerma To Become The First Carbon Neutral Golf Club In The United States (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) HERNDON, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Lake Michigan Hills Golf Club has Become the First Carbon Neutral Golf Club in the United States after purchasing CCUS offset credits from DigiKerma. The course has offset all CO2 emissions associated With every round played in 2022. Lake Michigan Hills chose to offset its emissions using DigiKerma's Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)-derived Carbon offset credits, which trade on the company's CarbonKerma marketplace. "We think sport can play an important role in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sean Leighton Assumes Role of Board President at Institute of Food Technologists... Partnerships for Food Safety Education, and the Food Fraud Think Tank (Michigan State University). ...Translation Capabilities at Vision Expo West Business Wire Business Wire - 5 Settembre 2023 LAKE ...
Ufficiale, Shaqiri approda ai Chicago Fire: ha firmato fino al 2024'The lake Michigan Messi', il Messi del lago Michigan. Se Xherdan Shaqiri cercava un'accoglienza da re, beh, l'ha trovata. Fuori dall'Europa, lontano dalla Francia. Perché è ufficiale il suo trasferimento ...
Saving Beaver Island: Scientists, islanders work to preserve Lake Michigan archipelago MLive.com
Bryan Jackson, who drowned in Lake Michigan, left 'an indelible ... Chicago Tribune
Lake Michigan Hills Partners With DigiKerma To Become The First Carbon Neutral Golf Club In The United StatesHERNDON, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Michigan Hills Golf Club has become the first carbon neutral golf club in the United States after purchasing CCUS offset credits from DigiKerma. The cou ...
Historians race to find Great Lakes shipwrecks before quagga mussels destroy the sitesHistorians are racing to locate Great Lakes shipwrecks before a seemingly unstoppable invasive mussel destroys them and erases part of the region's heritage.
