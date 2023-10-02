‘Investigation Night’: su Crime+Investigation due nuovi titoli ogni lunedì (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) Da lunedì 9 ottobre su Crime+Investigation (canale 119 di Sky) arriva – in prima visione assoluta – Investigation Night. ogni lunedì andrà quindi in onda una serata dedicata alle più avvincenti indagini con due nuovi titoli: Digital Forensic: sulle tracce dell’assassino (ogni lunedì alle 22:00) e a seguire Interrogation Secrets: Psicologia Criminale (alle 22:55). Investigation Night, Digital Forensic: i casi risolti grazie alla tecnologia Una volta erano le impronte sulle armi del delitto, oggi sono le tracce che si lasciano online: l’elemento determinante e quasi imprescindibile per rintracciare e scovare gli assassini. Dal killer incastrato da Alexa alla vittima trovata grazie ai passi memorizzati da Fitbit, Digital Forensic: sulle tracce ...Leggi su funweek
Advertising
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Drones try to attack Sochi airport. New York Times: attack on Konstantinovka is Kiev's workThe New York Times also demonstrated in an investigation that a missile launched from the Ukrainian ... The Russian army bombed Ukrainian infrastructure all night. In the Kharkov region, a missile ...
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Storm Shadow Ukrainians attack Sevastopol. At Orikhiv the Russians stop the Ukrainian advanceHe added that an investigation by US lawmakers found that Biden lied to Americans by claiming he ... On the night of September 13 there was a missile attack by the Ukrainian air force on Sevastopol. At ...
‘Investigation Night’: su Crime+Investigation due nuovi titoli ogni lunedì Funweek
L'Università Ca' Foscari Venezia organizza la XIV edizione di ... Live Comune di Venezia
‘Investigation Night’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Investigation Night’