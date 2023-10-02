Develop-Players aiuta chi ha disturbi di apprendimento con i videogiochi (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) Una piattaforma di terapia digitale per il potenziamento cognitivo, che punta ad aiutare i bambini e gli adolescenti dai 7 ai 17 anni affetti da Dsa o Adhd che presentano un problema dimostrato in una o più funzioni cognitive. Develop-Players punta a farlo attraverso i videogiochi. La startup produttrice di questo tipo di prodotti di intrattenimento ha come obiettivo quello di aiutare chi ha difficoltà nell’apprendimento e per questo è una delle finaliste del Premio Luce! Startup Inclusiva, che verrà assegnato il prossimo 21 ottobre, nel corso del terzo Festival del canale nel Salone dei Cinquecento di Palazzo Vecchio. Develop-Players, la startup di terapia digitale che aiuta chi ha difficoltà nell’apprendimento ...Leggi su luce.lanazione
