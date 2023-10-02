COP28 President-Designate rallies Oil and Gas industry to decarbonize

(Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/Dr. Sultan Al Jaber called on the oil and gasto rally around ambitious decarbonization targets as part of thePresidency's Action Agenda to fast-track the energy transition and keep 1.5C within reach. Dr. Al Jaber reiterated calls onto "step up, align around net zero by or before 2050, zero-out methane emissions, and eliminate routine flaring by 2030." He welcomed recent progress and action from over 20 oil and gas companies, including both international and national oil companies (IOCs and NOCs), which have "positively answered the call" to take the challenging but achievable steps to curb emissions from the production of energy. Describing the progress, Dr. Al Jaber said, "This took time, ...

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Emirati president-designate of the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks called on oil and gas companies on Monday to be "central to the solution" to