COP28 President-Designate rallies Oil and Gas industry to decarbonize

COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber called on the oil and gas industry to rally around ambitious decarbonization targets as part of the COP28 Presidency's Action Agenda to fast-track the energy transition and keep 1.5C within reach. Dr. Al Jaber reiterated calls on industry to "step up, align around net zero by or before 2050, zero-out methane emissions, and eliminate routine flaring by 2030." He welcomed recent progress and action from over 20 oil and gas companies, including both international and national oil companies (IOCs and NOCs), which have "positively answered the call" to take the challenging but achievable steps to curb emissions from the production of energy. Describing the progress, Dr. Al Jaber said, "This took time, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
COP28 President-Designate to UN Climate Ambition Summit : "We are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urges world to "Get after Gigatons"
- NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed the UN climate Ambition Summit in New ...
COP28 President-Designate urges G20 nations to lead the way and demonstrate solidarity on climate action
CHENNAI, India, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With only 124 days left before COP28 UAE, COP President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber today urged G20 ...
COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28
GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions ...
COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead up to COP28
GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions ...
COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance - leveraging public - business and philanthropic capital during meetings with UK Government - King Charles III and President Biden
WINDSOR, England, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate has participated in high-level discussions on climate ...
COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance - leveraging public - business and philanthropic capital during meetings with UK Government - King Charles III and President Biden
WINDSOR, England, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate has participated in high-level discussions on climate ...
ONU: Holy See Statement on Funding Arrangements for Responding to Loss and Damage / Archbishop Gallagher Delivers Statement During High - ......for Responding to Loss and Damage 22 September 2023 It is my pleasure to thank COP27 and COP28 ... President, The Holy See welcomes the holding of this high - level meeting on tuberculosis, which remains ...
UAE COP presidency seeks innovative green transition solutionsThe COP28 summit should agree to triple renewable energy, double energy efficiency and hydrogen production by 2030 and keep global temperature rises to 1.5C president Sultan al - Jaber told leaders ...
COP28 president says oil companies support 2050 net-zero goal Reuters
Oil industry ‘central’ to climate crisis solutions: COP28 president Al Arabiya English