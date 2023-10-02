EArts sceglie Spotify per il lancio di EA SPORTS FC 24GIORNATA MONDIALE DELL’ARCHITETTURA - L’ORDINE DEGLI ASSASSINI ...Pestato fuori dalla discoteca: Giovane ecuadoriano in coma a Sesto ...Cave, Roma: Morto Motociclista Emanuele Bangrazi in Incidente ...Condanna a 10 anni per abuso su minorenne incinta: vicenda scioccante ...Esplorare l'Asinara: Storia, Paesaggi e Asinelli Bianchi in un Parco ...La partnership PUBG MOBILE x KFC viene lanciata oggiCiudad Madero: Crollo Chiesa Santa Cruz, 7 Vittime e 39 FeritiScandalo a Piacenza: 9 Agenti della Questura sotto Inchiesta per ...Esercito Russo Respinge con Successo 8 Attacchi Ucraini a Donetsk: ...Ultime Blog

COP28 President-Designate rallies Oil and Gas industry to decarbonize (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber called on the oil and gas industry to rally around ambitious decarbonization targets as part of the COP28 Presidency's Action Agenda to fast-track the energy transition and keep 1.5C within reach. Dr. Al Jaber reiterated calls on industry to "step up, align around net zero by or before 2050, zero-out methane emissions, and eliminate routine flaring by 2030." He welcomed recent progress and action from over 20 oil and gas companies, including both international and national oil companies (IOCs and NOCs), which have "positively answered the call" to take the challenging but achievable steps to curb emissions from the production of energy. Describing the progress, Dr. Al Jaber said, "This took time, ...
