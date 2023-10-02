Intel partecipa alla Milano Digital WeekEArts sceglie Spotify per il lancio di EA SPORTS FC 24GIORNATA MONDIALE DELL’ARCHITETTURA - L’ORDINE DEGLI ASSASSINI ...Pestato fuori dalla discoteca: Giovane ecuadoriano in coma a Sesto ...Cave, Roma: Morto Motociclista Emanuele Bangrazi in Incidente ...Condanna a 10 anni per abuso su minorenne incinta: vicenda scioccante ...Esplorare l'Asinara: Storia, Paesaggi e Asinelli Bianchi in un Parco ...La partnership PUBG MOBILE x KFC viene lanciata oggiCiudad Madero: Crollo Chiesa Santa Cruz, 7 Vittime e 39 FeritiScandalo a Piacenza: 9 Agenti della Questura sotto Inchiesta per ...Ultime Blog

Coconut Milk e Mirror Glaze | la manicure chic per l’autunno

Coconut Milk

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a velvetmag©

zazoom
Autore : velvetmag Commenta
Coconut Milk e Mirror Glaze: la manicure chic per l’autunno (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) La manicure per l’autunno può essere anche semplice e chic. Tutto merito di due nuove micro tendenze lanciate sul web: avete sentito parlare di Coconut Milk Nails e Mirror Glaze Nails?  La manicure autunnale può essere anche chic, elegante, pensata per le occasioni tanto quanto per una routine quotidiana. A dimostrarlo è ancora una volta il web, sotto suggerimento anche delle star come Hailey Bieber che pare aver approvato soprattutto la realizzazione della Mirror Glaze Nails. Quelle proposte dalla modella non sono altro che la versione 2.0 delle unghie effetto ciambella glassata, una tendenza diventata virale nel corso del 2022 e che sembra aver ritrovato la sua voce, anche lato ...
Leggi su velvetmag
Advertising

The Reason You Should Give Canned Coconut Milk A Good Shake ...  Daily Meal

Coconut Milk vs. Coconut Water: What's the Difference  EatingWell

Organic babyfood brand Little Freddie launches dairy-free yoghurts

An organic babyfood brand has launched two flavours of dairy-free yoghurt-style pouches: Banana & Raspberry and Strawberry ...

Bounty fans go wild for new dessert they ‘need in their lives’ based on iconic chocolate bar

BOUNTY Bar fans are in for a new treat – literally – as a delicious new product is set to hit shelves at Iceland. New Bounty Mini Eclairs have been confirmed as an Iceland exclusive, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Coconut Milk
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Coconut Milk Coconut Milk Mirror Glaze manicure