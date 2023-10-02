Coconut Milk e Mirror Glaze | la manicure chic per l’autunno

(Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) Laperpuò essere anche semplice e. Tutto merito di due nuove micro tendenze lanciate sul web: avete sentito parlare diNails eNails? Laautunnale può essere anche, elegante, pensata per le occasioni tanto quanto per una routine quotidiana. A dimostrarlo è ancora una volta il web, sotto suggerimento anche delle star come Hailey Bieber che pare aver approvato soprattutto la realizzazione dellaNails. Quelle proposte dalla modella non sono altro che la versione 2.0 delle unghie effetto ciambella glassata, una tendenza diventata virale nel corso del 2022 e che sembra aver ritrovato la sua voce, anche lato ...

The Reason You Should Give Canned Coconut Milk A Good Shake ... Daily Meal

Coconut Milk vs. Coconut Water: What's the Difference EatingWell

An organic babyfood brand has launched two flavours of dairy-free yoghurt-style pouches: Banana & Raspberry and Strawberry ...BOUNTY Bar fans are in for a new treat – literally – as a delicious new product is set to hit shelves at Iceland. New Bounty Mini Eclairs have been confirmed as an Iceland exclusive, ...