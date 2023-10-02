CHANGING Revolutionizes Digital Authentication with Cutting-Edge Solutions and Zero Trust Architecture Certification (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
CHANGING, the Taiwan-based leading innovator in the field of Digital Authentication and cybersecurity, is proud to announce its breakthrough advancements in identity and device Authentication Solutions. The company's pioneering approach seamlessly integrates the principles of Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) into practical applications, earning them Certification from the Taiwan National Institute of Cyber Security in June 2022. This Certification reaffirms CHANGING's commitment to aligning with the government's stringent Zero-Trust identity Authentication requirements. Fortifying IT security beyond ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
