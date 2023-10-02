AEW: Katsuyori Shibata resterà nella compagnia? Ecco cos’ha detto a Tony Khan (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) La prima apparizione di Katsuyori Shibata in AEW risale alla prima edizione di Forbidden Door, che si svolse nel giugno 2022. Da allora, dopo qualche piccola apparizione sporadica, ha iniziato ad essere molto più presente in AEW e, soprattutto, in ROH, dove è l’attuale detentore del Pure Championship. Tuttavia, Shibata non è attualmente sotto contratto con la AEW, perciò la sua collaborazione con Tony Khan potrebbe terminare da un giorno all’altro. Shibata non si tira indetro Durante la conferenza stampa post WrestleDream, Katsuyori Shibata e Tony Khan hanno commentato la possibile permanenza dell’atleta giapponese in AEW/ROH. “Se Tony lo desidera, io sono pronto a impegnarmi seriamente ...Leggi su zonawrestling
