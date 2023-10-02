Battlefield 2042: Reveal Trailer della stagione 6PAW Patrol World RecensioneRed Bull Street Streamer fa tappa al Red Bull 64 Bars LiveTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 arriva su SteamIntel partecipa alla Milano Digital WeekEArts sceglie Spotify per il lancio di EA SPORTS FC 24GIORNATA MONDIALE DELL’ARCHITETTURA - L’ORDINE DEGLI ASSASSINI ...Pestato fuori dalla discoteca: Giovane ecuadoriano in coma a Sesto ...Cave, Roma: Morto Motociclista Emanuele Bangrazi in Incidente ...Condanna a 10 anni per abuso su minorenne incinta: vicenda scioccante ...Ultime Blog

AEW | Katsuyori Shibata resterà nella compagnia? Ecco cos’ha detto a Tony Khan

AEW Katsuyori

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
AEW: Katsuyori Shibata resterà nella compagnia? Ecco cos’ha detto a Tony Khan (Di lunedì 2 ottobre 2023) La prima apparizione di Katsuyori Shibata in AEW risale alla prima edizione di Forbidden Door, che si svolse nel giugno 2022. Da allora, dopo qualche piccola apparizione sporadica, ha iniziato ad essere molto più presente in AEW e, soprattutto, in ROH, dove è l’attuale detentore del Pure Championship. Tuttavia, Shibata non è attualmente sotto contratto con la AEW, perciò la sua collaborazione con Tony Khan potrebbe terminare da un giorno all’altro. Shibata non si tira indetro Durante la conferenza stampa post WrestleDream, Katsuyori Shibata e Tony Khan hanno commentato la possibile permanenza dell’atleta giapponese in AEW/ROH. “Se Tony lo desidera, io sono pronto a impegnarmi seriamente ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Eddie Kingston batte Katsuyori Shibata a AEW WrestleDream  The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Report  Tuttowrestling

AEW WrestleDream: Best photos from Seattle, including Adam Copeland's arrival

Tony Khan promised that the inaugural AEW WrestleDream would be a memorable night that would serve as a way to honor the great Antonio Inoki, and it did not disappoint. Check out some of the enduring ...

Katsuyori Shibata: If Tony Khan Wished, I Am Ready To Make A Commitment

Katsuyori Shibata would commit to AEW/ROH if Tony Khan wanted him to. Shibata has been a featured member of the Ring of Honor roster throughout 2023. He is the reigning ROH Pure Champion, and he has ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Katsuyori
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Katsuyori Katsuyori Shibata resterà nella compagnia