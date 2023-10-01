Odense BK-Lyngby BK (lunedì 02 ottobre 2023 ore 19:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 1 ottobre 2023) L’Odense BK ha perso le ultime tre in campionato anche se ha vinto due match poco significativi contro rivali di categorie inferiori in Coppa di Danimarca. La classifica ha così cominciato a farsi preoccupante mentre è già sensibilmente migliore per un Lyngby BK che ha quattro punti in più e non perde da tre partite. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Risultati Superliga danese, stagione 2023/2024 - Calciomagazine...1 (0:0) Domenica 27.08.2023 ore 18:00 Nordsjaelland - Midtjylland 3:0 (1:0) Domenica 27.08.2023 ore 16:00 Hvidovre IF - Odense 1:5 (0:1) Domenica 27.08.2023 ore 14:00 Aarhus - Lyngby 1:0 (1:0) Sabato ...
Calendario Superliga: campionato danese 2023/2024 - Calciomagazine...00 Vejle - Nordsjaelland Domenica 01.10.2023 ore 16:00 Hvidovre IF - Brondby Domenica 01.10.2023 ore 18:00 Viborg - Aarhus Lunedì 02.10.2023 ore 19:00 Odense - Lyngby 11ª Giornata Venerdì 06.10.2023 ...
Anføreren spændt på startopstillingen mod LyngbyBjørn Paulsen var væk mod Hobro, fordi han skulle tjekkes for en brækket storetå, men er sluppet med en kraftig forstuvning.
Lyngby-islænding forventer et sultent OB-mandskabMandag lukker Lyngby og OB tiende spillerunde af 3F Superligaen, når de to mandskaber krydser klinger på Nature Energy Park i Odense. Hjemmeholdet indtager en øjeblikkelig 10. plads i landets bedste ...
