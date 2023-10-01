God is a Woman (2023). Una immersione suggestiva nel mondo Kuna – Venezia 80 (Di domenica 1 ottobre 2023) Nel 1975, il lavoro etnodocumentaristico del regista francese Pierre-Dominique Gaisseau venne sequestrato. Grazie alla perseveranza di Arysteides Turpana, viene scoperta una pellicola del lavoro, donata al Museo della Cinematografia a Parigi dalla figlia di Gaisseau. Il racconto diventa spunto per Andres Peyrot, il quale rappresenta i Kuna nel nuovo millennio. Source Leggi su locchiodelcineasta
God is a Woman (2023). Una immersione suggestiva nel mondo Kuna – Venezia 80
God is a Woman - la recensione : una riflessione sull'importanza dell'arte e del tramandare le tradizioni
La recensione di God is a Woman: il regista Andrés Peyrot firma un'opera prima affascinante e stimolante, ben equilibrata tra la dimensione storica ...
