FC 24 RTTK – Road to the Knockouts | verso la fase ad eliminazione diretta

(Di domenica 1 ottobre 2023) Prenderà il via venerdì 29 settembre la campagna Ultimate Team denominata “to the”, “laad” nella traduzione italiana! Come già accaduto nelle stagioni precedenti le cardrilasciate durante questo evento saranno dinamiche, ossia potranno aumentare di overall in base all’andamento della loro squadra durante laa gironi! Come funzionano gli upgrade delle card? Le cardto the Knokcouts di Champions League, Europa League e Conference League: Riceveranno un upgrade di +1 IF in caso di qualificazione della loro squadra allaadUn ulteriore upgrade di +1 IF se la loro ...

RTTK stands for Road To The Knockouts. It sees certain players rewarded in EA Sports FC 24 based on their team’s performances in the Champions League, Women’s Champions League, Europa League or ...Scopri come completare la SBC di Mohammed Kudus Road to the Knockouts, con alcune delle soluzioni più economiche!