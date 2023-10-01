Omicidio a Roma: Figlio in stato di fermo per la morte della madre ...KIM KARDASHIAN HA INDOSSATO PASQUALE BRUNI Incendio su traghetto da Lampedusa a Porto Empedocle: Evacuazione ...Tale e Quale Show: Cristiano Malgioglio Critica Pamela Prati, ma Lei ...Quarto Grado: Viviana Pifferi Svela la Verità Inquietante sulla ...Tale e Quale Show: Un Duello Epico tra Lorenzo Licitra e Ilaria ...Tragedia a Castelfiorentino: Il Presunto Autore del Femminicidio, ...Boxe: grande sfida Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo- ecco dove ...Emergenza ospedaliera per Fedez: Chiara Ferragni torna da Parigi in ...Esselunga: video spot controverso e l'emozione della famiglia ...Ultime Blog

FC 24 RTTK – Road to the Knockouts | verso la fase ad eliminazione diretta

RTTK Road

FC 24 RTTK – Road to the Knockouts: verso la fase ad eliminazione diretta (Di domenica 1 ottobre 2023) Prenderà il via venerdì 29 settembre la campagna Ultimate Team denominata “Road to the Knockouts”, “verso la fase ad eliminazione diretta” nella traduzione italiana! Come già accaduto nelle stagioni precedenti le card RTTK rilasciate durante questo evento saranno dinamiche, ossia potranno aumentare di overall in base all’andamento della loro squadra durante la fase a gironi! Come funzionano gli upgrade delle card RTTK? Le card Road to the Knokcouts di Champions League, Europa League e Conference League: Riceveranno un upgrade di +1 IF in caso di qualificazione della loro squadra alla fase ad eliminazione diretta Un ulteriore upgrade di +1 IF se la loro ...
