Omicidio a Roma: Figlio in stato di fermo per la morte della madre ...KIM KARDASHIAN HA INDOSSATO PASQUALE BRUNI Incendio su traghetto da Lampedusa a Porto Empedocle: Evacuazione ...Tale e Quale Show: Cristiano Malgioglio Critica Pamela Prati, ma Lei ...Quarto Grado: Viviana Pifferi Svela la Verità Inquietante sulla ...Tale e Quale Show: Un Duello Epico tra Lorenzo Licitra e Ilaria ...Tragedia a Castelfiorentino: Il Presunto Autore del Femminicidio, ...Boxe: grande sfida Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo- ecco dove ...Emergenza ospedaliera per Fedez: Chiara Ferragni torna da Parigi in ...Esselunga: video spot controverso e l'emozione della famiglia ...Ultime Blog

«Spread is on fire» Gli utenti su X rispondono con ironia al temuto «tifo per lo spread» lanciato dal governo Meloni – FOTO

Spread fire

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a open.online©

zazoom
Autore : open.online Commenta
«Spread is on fire». Gli utenti su X rispondono con ironia al temuto «tifo per lo spread» lanciato dal governo Meloni – FOTO (Di sabato 30 settembre 2023) Lo aveva detto il ministro della Difesa Guido Crosetto: «Molti tifano per lo spread, si augurano il male dell’Italia per avere un po’ di potere», unendosi alle dichiarazioni della presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni su chi auspica un nuovo governo tecnico per l’Italia. Ma se il governo tira fuori l’arma del nemico che tifa «contro il Paese» sui social si prendono con ironia le ultime dichiarazioni da Palazzo Chigi. ma esattamente come si tifa per lo spread, ci sono dei cori o cosa https://t.co/XQUhsaxL2A— Marco Maioli (@marcomaioli1) September 30, 2023 Così, per dileggio, le persone si sono ingegnate in veri e propri cori: come allo stadio. «spread is on fire Your balance is terrified». ...
Leggi su open.online
Advertising

"Spread is on fire". Gli utenti su X rispondono con ironia al temuto "tifo per lo spread" lanciato dal governo Meloni

"Spread is on fire Your balance is terrified". E ancora: "E sarò con te E tu non devi mollare Abbiamo un sogno nel cuore Italia in recessione". Il thread, generato dalla semplice domanda ("Ma ...

#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The conflict will be very long says Zelensky. Kiev's bankruptcy is near. At Opytne the Ukrainian advance stopped after 24 ...

According to another, incendiary ammunition was used on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over a large area, causing a strong fire, which probably spread to ammunition warehouses and led to ...

«Spread is on fire». Gli utenti su X rispondono con ironia al temuto ...  Open

Ignitions Continue on the Buford Wildfire – September 30 Update  NM Fire Info

Beyond Blowing Out Candles: Fire Safety Tips for Mattresses and Bedding

There are different types of flame retardants that function in unique ways. Some work by slowing down the pace the fire can spread at, while others use chemicals that stop a fire from being able to ...

Seattle firefighters battle 2-story house fire in Green Lake

The fire quickly spread to the first and second floors and then into the attic. Command ordered all firefighters to get out of the house as the fire got worse. Crews then poured water from a safe ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Spread fire
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Spread fire Spread fire utenti rispondono ironia