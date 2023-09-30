Newcastle-Burnley (sabato 30 settembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 30 settembre 2023) Il Newcastle non prende gol da quattro partite in tutte le competizioni ed è reduce dalla vittoria di EFL Cup contro il Manchester City, battuto 1-0 in questo stesso stadio. Anche il Burnley ha vinto in coppa, sebbene battere 4-0 il Salford City, squadra di bassa classifica in League Two, non possa essere fatta passare InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Newcastle United vs Burnley – probabili formazioni
Dopo aver sfidato le aspettative durante una magnifica settimana di Premier League e EFL Cup, il Newcastle United cercherà di prolungare il fattore ...
Risultati calcio live, sabato 30 settembre 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Aston Villa - Brighton 2 - 0 (*) Bournemouth - Arsenal 16:00 Everton - Luton 16:00 Manchester Utd - Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle - Burnley 16:00 West Ham - Sheffield ...
LIVE Premier League alle 13.30Si parte alle 13.30 con Aston Villa - Brighton, a seguire alle 16.00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace, Newcastle - Burnley, Wolverhampton - Manchester City, Bournemouth - Arsenal, West Ham - ...
Newcastle United injury blow as £55m duo ruled out of Burnley clash - £60m star startsNewcastle United are without Callum Wilson and Sven Botman for this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Burnley at St James’ Park (kick-off 3pm). After both scoring in the Magpies’ 8-0 win at ...
