Newcastle-Burnley (sabato 30 settembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 30 settembre 2023) Il Newcastle non prende gol da quattro partite in tutte le competizioni ed è reduce dalla vittoria di EFL Cup contro il Manchester City, battuto 1-0 in questo stesso stadio. Anche il Burnley ha vinto in coppa, sebbene battere 4-0 il Salford City, squadra di bassa classifica in League Two, non possa essere fatta passare InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Newcastle United vs Burnley – probabili formazioni
Dopo aver sfidato le aspettative durante una magnifica settimana di Premier League e EFL Cup, il Newcastle United cercherà di prolungare il fattore ...
Le partite di oggi, sabato 30 settembre 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 Watford - Middlesbrough 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Aston Villa - Brighton 13:30 Bournemouth - Arsenal 16:00 Everton - Luton 16:00 Manchester Utd - Crystal Palace 16:00 Newcastle - Burnley 16:...
Newcastle - Burnley, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronosticiLe probabili formazioni di Newcastle - Burnley NEWCASTLE (4 - 3 - 3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon. BURNLEY (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): ...
Newcastle-Burnley Streaming Gratis: dove vedere la Premier ... Footballnews24.it
SuperPicks Has Never Been Closer To Crowning A Double Jackpot Winner!The Red Devil’s most recent opponents, Burnley are hoping to redeem themselves as they take on Newcastle, who are coming off an 8-0 victory over Sheffield. Manchester City are being thrown to the ...
Newcastle-Burnley Streaming Gratis: dove vedere la Premier League in Diretta LIVELa Premier League prosegue il proprio cammino con Newcastle-Burnley: informazioni partita, Streaming Gratis, Diretta LIVE e probabili formazioni ...
