Blackburn-Leicester (domenica 01 ottobre 2023 ore 13:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 30 settembre 2023) Il Leicester guida la classifica di EFL Championship a pari punti con l’Ipswich Town e con un punto di margine sul Preston. Tractor Boys e Lilywhites però giocano sabato e dunque domenica la classifica potrebbe essere diversa. Il Blackburn ha passato il turno in EFL Cup ma veniva da due sconfitte e ha meno della InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Carabao Cup: City fuori ai sedicesimi, passa il Newcastle! Il Chelsea elimina De ZerbiBlackburn - Cardiff 5 - 2 13' Garrett (B), 18' Robinson (C), 36' Sigurdsson (B), 45+3' Etete (C), ... Liverpool - Leicester 3 - 1 3' McAteer (Lei), 48' Gakpo (Liv), 70' Szoboszlai (Liv), 89' Diogo Jota (...
Le partite di oggi, mercoledì 27 settembre 2023 - Calciomagazine...45 Blackburn - Cardiff 20:45 Bournemouth - Stoke 20:45 Brentford - Arsenal 20:45 Chelsea - Brighton 20:45 Fulham - Norwich 20:45 Lincoln - West Ham 20:45 Liverpool - Leicester 20:45 Newcastle - ...
Blackburn-Leicester (domenica 01 ottobre 2023 ore 13:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
Leicester City handed big injury blow as Blackburn Rovers praised Lancashire Telegraph
Blackburn v Leicester: Foxes to edge entertaining encounterFootball betting tips from the Championship as Mark O’Haire provides a preview of the best odds and prices as Blackburn host Leicester on Sunday.
4-2-3-1: Predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Leicester City, new striker makes first Championship startThe72 provides the latest team news and predicted Blackburn Rovers XI as Jon Dahl Tomasson's side face Leicester City.
Blackburn LeicesterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Blackburn Leicester