WWE | AJ Styles o LA Knight chi sfiderà Roman Reigns in Arabia Saudita?

AJ Styles e The OC: perché non torna in scena la stable Le ... World Wrestling

La Knight sostituirà AJ Styles a Fastlane 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

LA Knight challenging Roman Reigns seems to be something WWE is currently looking at, as the champion needs some new competition upon his return.LA Knight was forced to miss SmackDown last week, which would have seen him in the main event segment with John Cena.