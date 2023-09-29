With Or Without You da Sex Education 4 a Friends | storia e significato di un brano più volte cruciale in tv come al cinema

(Di venerdì 29 settembre 2023) To quoque, Sex! La serie Netflix britannica creata da Laurie Nunn, segue il trend musicale degli ultimi anni e, per la colonna sonora, pesca ampiamente dal passato, quello anni ‘80 e ‘90, principalmente: INXS, A-ha, Blur, Queen…. L’episodio 6 dell’ultima stagione (la 4) in particolare è diventato cult per una scena molto riuscita, che vede protagonista l’inossidabileOrout You degli U2. La canzone compare in due momenti, entrambi hanno a che fare con una situazione non proprio felice: il funerale di Erin, la madre di Maeve (Emma Mackey). Nel primo momento viene suonata da un cellulare, ma si interrompe bruscamente per colpa del wi-fi. Nel secondo, il più incisivo, Colin (Jim Howick), l’insegnante di scienze che dirige anche la Swing Band, la suona (e canta) al pianoforte, coinvolgendo tutti gli ...

(Adnkronos) – The UN World Food Programme is appealing for 794 million dollars over the next six months, as a funding crunch leaves millions of ...

The UN World Food Programme is appealing for 794 million dollars over the next six months, as a funding crunch leaves millions of people stranded ...

The renewal of positions in Confindustria is unfoldinga substantial discourse on the ... It should be propelling forwardvigour towards reforms, dynamism, and innovation, subsequently ...... including publications and sources owned by the primary recipient's parent companyprior ... For usebroadcast or web content, the citation must directly accompany first reference of the ...

With Or Without You ha reso cult una scena di Sex Education GQ Italia

Taking the kids: A fall getaway with or without the kids Chicago Tribune

When Carlos Paz Jr. saw “two realities” for his life — one with Abigail Diaz and one without — the choice was clear.You can squash them, hunt them — or let predatory insects such as dragonflies and ladybirds do the dirty work for you ...