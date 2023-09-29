GTA Online: sfrutta la velocità di produzione aumentata per attivitàEA SPORTS PGA TOUR: ora disponibile la Stagione 6Disponibile ora - Stuff Pack di The Sims 4 Frenesie ai fornelliSamsung presenta Discover ‘n PlayMY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE, IL FREE-TO-PLAY, È DISPONIBILECyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in arrivo su GeForce NOWPresentata l'edizione 2023 del festivalLucca Comics & Games 2023, annunciata una dolce novità firmata ...“Rush Duel” arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSLUCCA GAMES COMPIE 30 ANNIUltime Blog

With Or Without You da Sex Education 4 a Friends, storia e significato di un brano più volte cruciale in tv come al cinema (Di venerdì 29 settembre 2023) To quoque, Sex Education! La serie Netflix britannica creata da Laurie Nunn, segue il trend musicale degli ultimi anni e, per la colonna sonora, pesca ampiamente dal passato, quello anni ‘80 e ‘90, principalmente: INXS, A-ha, Blur, Queen…. L’episodio 6 dell’ultima stagione (la 4) in particolare è diventato cult per una scena molto riuscita, che vede protagonista l’inossidabile With Or Without You degli U2. La canzone compare in due momenti, entrambi hanno a che fare con una situazione non proprio felice: il funerale di Erin, la madre di Maeve (Emma Mackey). Nel primo momento viene suonata da un cellulare, ma si interrompe bruscamente per colpa del wi-fi. Nel secondo, il più incisivo, Colin (Jim Howick), l’insegnante di scienze che dirige anche la Swing Band, la suona (e canta) al pianoforte, coinvolgendo tutti gli ...
