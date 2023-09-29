WORLD PAW PATROL WORLD È ORA DISPONIBILENintendo sarà presente allo Sport&Fun Experience VillageGrande Fratello: Inatteso Bacio tra Grecia Colmenares e Giuseppe ...Oktoberfest: Due Giovani Italiani Arrestati per Saluto Nazista a ...Trento: Incidente Mortale, Due Giovani Vite Spezzate in Scontro ...Tragedia a Castelfiorentino: Klodiana Vefa Uccisa, Sospetti sul ...Attacco a Scuola in Spagna: 14enne Ferisce 5 Persone a Jerez de la ...Attacco Jihadista nel Sud-Ovest del Niger: 7 Soldati Caduti, Altro ...Putin Incarica Troshev di Creare Corpo Volontari per Operazioni in ...GTA Online: sfrutta la velocità di produzione aumentata per attivitàUltime Blog

Tourism Opens Minds Initiative Launched in Riyadh to Transform Travel Habits

Tourism Opens

"Tourism Opens Minds" Initiative Launched in Riyadh to Transform Travel Habits (Di venerdì 29 settembre 2023) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

UNWTO has Launched a new global Initiative designed to unite and encourage nations, Tourism sector leaders and consumers to be more open-minded when choosing a Travel destination. Announced during the World Tourism Day celebrations in Riyadh, "Tourism Opens Minds" will showcase the powerful role that Tourism plays in bridging cultures and promoting a more interconnected and harmonious world. To mark the launch, delegates gathered in Riyadh were presented with a special Pledge calling on them to actively work to promote new and under-appreciated destinations. Tourism Recovering – But Old Patterns Remain World ...
Announced during the World Tourism Day celebrations in Riyadh, "Tourism Opens Minds" will showcase the powerful role that tourism plays in bridging cultures and promoting a more interconnected and harmonious world.

