"Tourism Opens Minds" Initiative Launched in Riyadh to Transform Travel Habits (Di venerdì 29 settembre 2023) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
UNWTO has Launched a new global Initiative designed to unite and encourage nations, Tourism sector leaders and consumers to be more open-minded when choosing a Travel destination. Announced during the World Tourism Day celebrations in Riyadh, "Tourism Opens Minds" will showcase the powerful role that Tourism plays in bridging cultures and promoting a more interconnected and harmonious world. To mark the launch, delegates gathered in Riyadh were presented with a special Pledge calling on them to actively work to promote new and under-appreciated destinations. Tourism Recovering – But Old Patterns Remain World ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UNWTO has Launched a new global Initiative designed to unite and encourage nations, Tourism sector leaders and consumers to be more open-minded when choosing a Travel destination. Announced during the World Tourism Day celebrations in Riyadh, "Tourism Opens Minds" will showcase the powerful role that Tourism plays in bridging cultures and promoting a more interconnected and harmonious world. To mark the launch, delegates gathered in Riyadh were presented with a special Pledge calling on them to actively work to promote new and under-appreciated destinations. Tourism Recovering – But Old Patterns Remain World ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
"Tourism Opens Minds" Initiative Launched in Riyadh to Transform Travel HabitsAnnounced during the World Tourism Day celebrations in Riyadh, "Tourism Opens Minds" will showcase the powerful role that tourism plays in bridging cultures and promoting a more interconnected and ...
"Tourism Opens Minds" Initiative Launched in Riyadh to Transform Travel HabitsAnnounced during the World Tourism Day celebrations in Riyadh, "Tourism Opens Minds" will showcase the powerful role that tourism plays in bridging cultures and promoting a more interconnected and ...
“Tourism Opens Minds” Initiative Launched in Riyadh to Transform ... UNWTO
World Tourism Day: Sector Pledges to Promote Investment ... UNWTO
Saudi Arabia Calls for Global Sustainability, Tourism Sector AdvancementPre-pandemic tourism has transformed into something distinct in the post-global health crisis era, according to Saudi Investment Minister Eng. Khalid Al-Falih. The minister emphasized the crucial need ...
Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil Celebrates Official OpeningHyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil is under the leadership of General Manager, Kevin Flynn. In his role, Mr. Flynn is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, ...
Tourism OpensSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tourism Opens