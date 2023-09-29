The Paper THINKPAI Forum WDCC2023 | Global Design Interconnection Between Inheritance and Technology

In the wave of Globalization and digitalization, traditional craftsmanship and modern Technology stand as two major themes in the realm of contemporary Design. The fusion and evolution of heritage craftsmanship with future Technology in contemporary Design foreshadow a future of Design that's diverse, inclusive, and innovative. On September 28th, THINKPAI Forum co-organized by The Paper and Shanghai Design Week, was successfully held at the main venue of 2023 World Design Cites Conference (WDCC2023). To align with the theme of WDCC2023, "Design Beyond Creativity", the Forum integrated AIGC ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Una galleria d’arte contemporanea in casa : le immagini Toiletpaper sui TV Samsung The Frame
Si comprano dal Samsung Art Store presente nei TV progettati per “essere guardati anche da spenti”.... Leggi tutto
“At The Roadhouse” - il nuovo album dei Paper Kites : tracklist
In arrivo l’1 settembre, ‘At The Roadhouse’ è il sesto ed atteso album, 16 tracce vibranti e cariche di atmosfera che mostrano una band in perfetta ...
With the Launch of Goodnotes 6 - Goodnotes Becomes the World's First AI-Powered Digital Paper Company - Forever Improving How People Create - Learn - Work - and Take Notes
LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodNotes, the beloved Digital Paper app for note-taking and 2022 iPad App of the Year, unveils GoodNotes ...
Ethereum spiegato semplice : i punti essenziali del White Paper
Oggi, andremo a scoprire insieme Ethereum, una delle criptovalute più importanti e rivoluzionarie, per aiutarti a capire come funziona e perché sta ...
Prestigious science journal Nature publishes paper about Pangu Weather AI Model authored by HUAWEI CLOUD researchers
Meteorological Model shows strong performance when compared with traditional prediction in speed and accuracy SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2023 ...
Finanza Sri, ecco chi esclude le armi nucleari - ET.Group powered by ETicaNews... 109 exclusions of nuclear weapon producers " di Don't bank on the bomb , l'iniziativa della ... UN TEMA SEMPRE PIÚ CENTRALE Il paper riflette anche la sempre maggiore popolarità dell'esclusione dei ...
Quelli che... studiano la sostenibilità/ 100 - ET.Group powered by ETicaNewsABBIAMO PARLATO DEL PAPER " The Road to Paris: stress testing the transition towards a net - zero economy. The energy transition through the lens of the second Ecb economy - wide climate stress test "...
Fuel for thought: is SAF the safe bet Allens
Huawei and China Mobile jointly released Green Management ... Huawei