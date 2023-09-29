St Johnstone vs Livingston – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 29 settembre 2023) Il St Johnstone cercherà di porre fine all’attesa per la prima vittoria della stagione di Scottish Premiership quando sabato 30 settembre accoglierà il Livingston al McDiarmid Park. Mentre i padroni di casa sono in testa alla classifica con due punti, il Livingston è a soli quattro punti di distanza, in decima posizione. Il calcio di inizio di St Johnstone vs Livingston è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita St Johnstone vs Livingston a che punto sono le due squadre St Johnstone Il St Johnstone ha iniziato male la prima stagione completa di Steven MacLean come manager, avendo ottenuto due pareggi e quattro sconfitte nelle prime sei partite di campionato. Dopo aver perso per 2-0 sia contro l’Hearts che contro il Ross ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
