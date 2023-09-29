Rangers vs Aberdeen – probabili formazioni

(Di venerdì 29 settembre 2023) Due squadre agli estremi opposti della classifica della Scottish Premiership si incontreranno sabato 30 settembre quando i, terzi in classifica, ospiteranno l’, attualmente in zona retrocessione. Gli ospiti, pur essendo in difficoltà in classifica, arrivano a questa partita dopo aver fatto progressi in Scottish League Cup. Il calcio di inizio divsè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitavsa che punto sono le due squadrecontinueranno il loro tentativo di riconquistare la Scottish Premiership questo fine settimana, ma la pressione è già alta a causa del fatto che sono già in ritardo rispetto al Celtic. I Gers si trovano a quattro punti dal Celtic e sono anche al di ...

... Zona Dazn) 21:00 - Sparta Praga - Aris Limassol (Sky Sport, Zona Dazn) 21:00 -- Real ... Dazn) 2 - 2 18:45 - Ferencváros - Cukaricki (Sky Sport, Zona Dazn) 3 - 1 18:45 - Francoforte -...... Paolo Ciarravano Olympiacos FC vs SC Freiburg: Manuel FaviaFC vs Real Betis Balompié: ... Eintracht Frankfurt vsFC: Giovanni Poggi Fenerbahce SK vs FC Nordsjaelland: Peppe Di Giovanni ...

Kemar Roofe ruled out of Rangers' clash with Aberdeen due to groin ... beIN SPORTS

Rangers injury news pre-Aberdeen provided by Michael Beale Glasgow Times

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has rejected any suggestion his side are getting Rangers at a good time. The Dons travel to Ibrox in the Premiership on Saturday, a venue where they have only mustered ...Rangers striker Kemar Roofe will miss out after being sent ... and Danilo (fractured cheekbone). Aberdeen are missing Shayden Morris and James McGarry with hamstring injuries. 'Genius' Hovland chips ...