Lorient-Montpellier (domenica 01 ottobre 2023 ore 17:05): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 29 settembre 2023) Primo posticipo domenicale di Ligue1 con il Lorient di LeBris che ospita in casa il Montpellier di Der Zakarian. Due squadre appaiate a quota 6 che hanno vinto appena 1 gare in stagione ciascuna e che vivono una striscia negativa di risultati. Per i merlus dopo il Poker al Lille sono arrivati 2 KO in 3 gare con la bellezza di 10 gol subiti, mentre il Paillade ha InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Ligue 1 2023/2024: pareggiano Monaco e Marsiglia, sorride il BrestBeffa atroce per la capolista Monaco , raggiunta sul 2 - 2 al 97 dal Lorient con Faivre. A nulla ... così come tra Lione e Le Havre , mentre lo Strasburgo ha rimontato due gol al Montpellier, fissando ...
Le partite di oggi, domenica 17 settembre 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 FINLANDIA VEIKKAUSLIIGA - PLAY - OFFS CHAMPIONSHIP KuPS - VPS 15:00 FRANCIA LIGUE 1 Lorient - Monaco 13:00 Clermont - Nantes 15:00 Reims - Brest 15:00 Strasburgo - Montpellier 15:00 Marsiglia - ...
FC Lorient : inquiétudes pour Regis Le Bris avant d'affronter le MHSCPériode compliquée pour le FC Lorient. Alors que les hommes de Régis Le Bris avaient bien démarré la saison avec notamment 2 nuls face à Nice et le PSG, ainsi qu'une large victoire face au LOSC (4-1), ...
FC Lorient : Faivre, Abergel et Dieng toujours absents de l’entraînementÀ trois jours de la réception de Montpellier, Régis Le Bris a notamment dû composer sans Romain Faivre et Laurent Abergel lors des oppositions.
