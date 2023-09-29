Pecore 'Strafumate' mangiano marijuana: Il Curioso Episodio della ...Chi era Frank Carpentieri: Morto DJ Iconico di 'Made in Sud' e ...Bonus di 1.000 Euro per Disoccupati: Requisiti e Procedure per ...Chi è Grecia Colmenares? L'icona venezuelana delle telenovelas degli ...Indagato 23enne a Pavia per lesioni personali su figlia di 6 mesi: ...Condanna Alberto Scagni a 24 anni: omicidio sorella Alice, Genova ...BlizzCon; altri biglietti disponibili oggiSteam Next Fest: Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor e SpellRogue giocabili ...Operazione Polizia di Stato nel Nord della Puglia: 13 Arresti, 15 ...WORLD PAW PATROL WORLD È ORA DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

Leave the World Behind | Sam Esmail | I commenti di Barak Obama sul film mi hanno terrorizzato

Leave the

Leave the World Behind, Sam Esmail: "I commenti di Barak Obama sul film mi hanno terrorizzato" (Di venerdì 29 settembre 2023) Sam Esmail confessa di essere stato terrorizzato dalla mail in cui Barak Obama gli comunicava le sue osservazioni sulla sceneggiatura del film Netflix Leave the World Behind, Sam Esmail, creatore delle serie Mr. Robot e Homecoming, ha collaborato con la Higher Ground Productions di Barack e Michelle Obama per adattare il romanzo catastrofico del 2020 Leave the World Behind di Rumaan Alam. Il film Netflix vede protagonisti Julia Roberts e Ethan Hawke nei panni di una coppia in vacanza a Long Island quando si verifica un disastro che minaccia il mondo. Mahershala Ali interpreta il proprietario della casa che la coppia ha affittato, che si si presenta in ...
Leave the World Behind, Sam Esmail: 'I commenti di Barak Obama sul film mi hanno terrorizzato'

Sam Esmail, creatore delle serie Mr. Robot e Homecoming , ha collaborato con la Higher Ground Productions di Barack e Michelle Obama per adattare il romanzo catastrofico del 2020 Leave the World Behind di Rumaan Alam. Il film Netflix vede protagonisti Julia Roberts e Ethan Hawke nei panni di una coppia in vacanza a Long Island quando si verifica un disastro che minaccia il ...

Leave the world behind, Barack Obama ha fatto da 'consulente' al disaster movie

Leave the World Behind   è il nuovo disaster movie con  Julia Roberts . Basato sul romanzo del 2020 di Rumaan Alam, racconta le vicende di una coppia  (Julia Roberts ed Ethan Hawke ) che, nel corso di ...

