Kilmarnock – St Mirren – probabili formazioni

...00 Folgore - Cosmos 15:00 Libertas - Murata 15:00 San Giovanni - Tre Fiori 15:00 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Livingston - Celtic 13:30 Dundee FC -16:00 Hibernian - St. Johnstone 16:00 St.- ......00 Edinburgh City - Falkirk 16:00 Kelty Hearts - Annan 16:00 Queen of South - Montrose 16:00 Stirling - Hamilton 16:00 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP- Ross County 16:00 Livingston - St.16:00 ...

Up Next: Kilmarnock v St Mirren (30th Sep) stmirren.com

Cup exit 'in the bin' as St Mirren focus on 75-year milestone bbc.com

St Mirren will look to maintain their unbeaten league start when they head to Kilmarnock while St Johnstone face Livingston desperate for points to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom so early in the ...Kilmarnock hope to have midfielder Liam Donnelly back from injury while forward Marley Watkins remains a doubt. St Mirren striker Jonah Ayunga is making progress following a long-term knee problem.