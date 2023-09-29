Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 | ecco i vincitori

A questo link potete consultarle tutte: https://www.rmg.co.uk/whats - on/- year/galleries/our - sun - 2023 Qui invece trovate il suo contributo per MEDIAINAF . Complimenti ad ...Dal cosmo profondo alle aurore polari, dall'atmosfera del Sole a quella di Venere, per arrivare agli schemi nascosti nei "rumori" prodotti da un buco nero, anche quest'anno le immagini premiate dall' ...

I vincitori dell'Astronomy Photographer of the Year hanno fatto una ... RaiNews

Winners of the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year The Atlantic

Two Lancashire amateur photographers had their photos shortlisted and highly commended in Astronomy Photographer of the Year. Lee Mansfield and Katie McGuinness entered the competition featuring the ...Two Lancashire amateur photographers have had their out of this world photos shortlisted and highly commended from the Astronomy Photographer of the Year exhibition. Lee Mansfield and Katie McGuinness ...