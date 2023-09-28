“Rush Duel” arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSLUCCA GAMES COMPIE 30 ANNIMEDION ERAZER diventa ERAZERCounter-Strike 2 fuori ora con NVIDIA Reflex VeeamON Resiliency Summit: come le aziende possono sconfiggere il ...POKÉMON X VAN GOGH MUSEUMOVHcloud annuncia soluzioni AI integrando nuove GPU NVIDIAUcraina Difende con Successo Odessa e Mykolaiv da Attacchi di Droni ...Sony - Jim Ryan va in pensioneEA Sports FC 24 RecensioneUltime Blog

Yes I start up Donne Calabria | finanziamenti fino a 62 500 euro alle giovani imprenditrici

Yes start

Yes I start up Donne Calabria, finanziamenti fino a 62.500 euro alle giovani imprenditrici (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) Un sostegno concreto all’imprenditorialità femminile . È l’obiettivo di Yes I start up Donne Calabria , il progetto di Regione Calabria ed Ente nazionale per il Microcredito , che nasce dopo il grande successo ottenuto dai progetti già avviati rivolti a giovani, over 35, disoccupati ed imprese turistiche già costituite, Il progetto, rivolto questa volta alle Donne calabresi, si avvale della...
