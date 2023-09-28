GTA Online: sfrutta la velocità di produzione aumentata per attivitàEA SPORTS PGA TOUR: ora disponibile la Stagione 6Disponibile ora - Stuff Pack di The Sims 4 Frenesie ai fornelliSamsung presenta Discover ‘n PlayMY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE, IL FREE-TO-PLAY, È DISPONIBILECyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in arrivo su GeForce NOWPresentata l'edizione 2023 del festivalLucca Comics & Games 2023, annunciata una dolce novità firmata ...“Rush Duel” arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSLUCCA GAMES COMPIE 30 ANNIUltime Blog

Underground Blossom è un’avventura punta e clicca ricca di misteri ed enigmi (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) Underground Blossom è la nuova avvincente avventura punta e clicca dei creatori di Cube Escape e Rusty Lake ambientata in una metropolitana. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Underground Blossom is a point-and-click adventure game that is focused on solving puzzles. This title is based on exploration and acquiring items that will be crucial in deciphering the riddles. The ...

Underground Blossom is an indie point & click adventure game developed by Rusty Lake, a Dutch studio known for surreal puzzle games with minimalistic stories. Their previous games, The Past Within and ...
