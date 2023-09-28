Soulstice e Model Builder gratis fino al 5 ottobre (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) Su Epic Games anche questa settimana hai la possibilità di scaricare due giochi PC gratis a partire dalle ore 17 e fino al 5 ottobre prossimo: Soulstice e Model Builder adatti ad ogni età. Anche se non hai intenzione di approfittare di queste offerte gratuite a breve puoi comunque accedere allo store per aggiungerle alla tua libreria e giocarci in un secondo momento, se il gioco ti interessa ovviamente. Infatti, per poter scaricare i giochi gratis messi a disposizione ogni settimana occorre registrarsi su Epic Games e scaricare sul proprio PC l’installer con cui poter lanciare i giochi scaricati. I giochi rimarranno nella tua libreria e potrai scaricarli su qualunque PC, dunque nessun limite temporale o di macchina. PEGI: come vengono classificati i ...Leggi su pantareinews
