Slenergy Shines with Carbon Emissions Reduction Efforts (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is dedicated to fulfilling its social responsibilities through substantial Carbon emission Reduction initiatives. The company has diligently implemented diverse measures to establish a zero-Carbon industrial park and has obtained certification for its Environmental Management System in accordance with the ISO 14001:2015 standard. In today's worldwide landscape, the escalating severity of climate change necessitates decisive actions to reduce Carbon Emissions and achieve Carbon neutrality. The Paris Agreement, a global call to action, outlines the need to reduce Emissions by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and attain net-zero ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
