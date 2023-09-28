Slenergy Shines with Carbon Emissions Reduction Efforts

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is dedicated to fulfilling its social responsibilities through substantialemissioninitiatives. The company has diligently implemented diverse measures to establish a zero-industrial park and has obtained certification for its Environmental Management System in accordancethe ISO 14001:2015 standard. In today's worldwide landscape, the escalating severity of climate change necessitates decisive actions to reduceand achieveneutrality. The Paris Agreement, a global call to action, outlines the need to reduceby 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and attain net-zero ...