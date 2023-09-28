Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in arrivo su GeForce NOWPresentata l'edizione 2023 del festivalLucca Comics & Games 2023, annunciata una dolce novità firmata ...“Rush Duel” arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSLUCCA GAMES COMPIE 30 ANNIMEDION ERAZER diventa ERAZERCounter-Strike 2 fuori ora con NVIDIA Reflex VeeamON Resiliency Summit: come le aziende possono sconfiggere il ...POKÉMON X VAN GOGH MUSEUMOVHcloud annuncia soluzioni AI integrando nuove GPU NVIDIAUltime Blog

Quantinuum's H1 quantum computer successfully executes a fully fault-tolerant algorithm with three logically-encoded qubits (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) A multidisciplinary team from Quantinuum, QuTech (Delft University of Technology) and the University of Stuttgart used the H1 quantum computer to demonstrate a noteworthy advance in fault-tolerant operations CAMBRIDGE, England and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

fault-tolerant quantum computers that offer radical new solutions to some of the world's most pressing problems in medicine, finance and the environment, as well as facilitating a truly widespread use of AI, are driving global interest in quantum technologies. Yet the various timetables that have been established for achieving this paradigm require major breakthroughs and innovations to remain achievable, and none is more pressing than the ...
