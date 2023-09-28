Nike ACG Air Exploraid, il ritorno di una tra le più iconiche sneaker di sempre (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) Alla fine di giugno sono iniziate a circolare voci che suggerivano il possibile ritorno, per la prima volta in assoluto, della ACG Air Exploraid di Nike. La notizia è stata accolta da un grande entusiasmo e commenti molto istintivi, tipo: "oh, che bello". I nuovissimi appassionati di sneaker non pensavano nemmeno che questo modello potesse ancora esistere. I più anziani, invece, si sono entusiasmati. Di più, erano gasati. Una felicità comprensibile, perché nel 1999 questa scarpa da trail era considerata da tutti una delle migliori del pianeta. A distanza di 25 anni, è stata offerta finalmente una seconda chance a un vero gioiellino da portare ai piedi. Nike ACG Air Exploraid ‘Ash Green’ L'Air Exploraid tornerà non solo nella tonalità OG 'Ash Green', ma anche in una ...Leggi su gqitalia
At the end of June, rumours began to surface that suggested how Nike's ACG Air Exploraid was coming back for round two.
