Maybelline New York Makes a Splash in Roblox | A Digital Makeup and Music Adventure

Maybelline New

Maybelline New York Makes a Splash in Roblox: A Digital Makeup and Music Adventure (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) NEW York, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Maybelline New York has ventured into the virtual world of Roblox, captivating a new audience of Makeup enthusiasts. Through a partnership with Splash, the brand has launched a 360-brand campaign that specifically targets the vibrant Music community within Roblox. Within the virtual world, Maybelline offers virtual Makeup looks, mini games, and exclusive Music, creating an immersive experience that promotes self-expression, a core value of Maybelline New York. Emily Arkells, Vice President of Digital for Maybelline New York, states, "As the leading Makeup brand ...
Balletcore make - up: cos'è e come realizzarlo

  Maybelline New York, Fondotinta Superstay Skin Tint. Prezzo: 12,87 su amazon.it Per ottenere un aspetto liftato, bellezze, il contouring è la vostra arma in più. Il mio consiglio, per un risultato ...

Indispensabili make - up: i prodotti che non possono mancare nel beauty

Maybelline New York, Terra City Bronze. Prezzo: 7,32 su amazon.it Oltre alla terra, non può assolutamente mancare il blush , da scegliere in polvere, liquido o in crema, a seconda dei vostri gusti: ...

In videochiamata sempre perfette: con l'intelligenza artificiale il maquillage è virtuale

Fashion and Beauty: Pumpkin spice and everything nice

The Maybelline Nudes of New York 16 Pan Eyeshadow Palette has an exquisite selection of shades that embody the rich hues of falling leaves and the warmth of your favorite fall beverage. With deep ...
