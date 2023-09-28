Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in arrivo su GeForce NOWPresentata l'edizione 2023 del festivalLucca Comics & Games 2023, annunciata una dolce novità firmata ...“Rush Duel” arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSLUCCA GAMES COMPIE 30 ANNIMEDION ERAZER diventa ERAZERCounter-Strike 2 fuori ora con NVIDIA Reflex VeeamON Resiliency Summit: come le aziende possono sconfiggere il ...POKÉMON X VAN GOGH MUSEUMOVHcloud annuncia soluzioni AI integrando nuove GPU NVIDIAUltime Blog

Manacled | la fan fiction dark di Harry Potter che sta diventando un caso virale

Manacled fan

Manacled, la fan fiction dark di Harry Potter che sta diventando un caso virale (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) E se Voldemort avesse vinto la guerra? Ecco il macabro racconto ispirato anche a The Handmaid's Tale
'Manacled' plot: What to know before reading the 'Harry Potter' fanfic  Insider

The popular 'Harry Potter' fan fiction 'Manacled' is way darker than J.K. Rowling's original story. Here's what to know about the plot before you read it.

"Manacled" follows Hermione Granger as she is forced to help Draco Malfoy replenish the magical population in a world where Harry Potter is dead.

A 'Harry Potter' fan fiction that imagines Harry died in the wizarding war has taken over the book community

"Manacled" is a dark "Harry Potter" fanfic that combines a forbidden romance between Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy with "The Handmaid's Tale." ...
