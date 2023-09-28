Guide Sensmart TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular New Product Launch (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) WUHAN, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Guide Sensmart has released a new Product called the TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular, just in time for the upcoming hunting season. This entry-level Thermal Imaging Monocular offers advanced features at an affordable price. With improved image algorithms, it provides clearer and more detailed Imaging. Additionally, it includes a built-in 600-meter laser rangefinder, making it perfect for outdoor night vision activities. The TD631 LRF comes with a self-designed vanadium oxide infrared detector that is highly sensitive. It is paired with a high-resolution AMOLED display of 640*400, ensuring clear and detailed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Guide Sensmart TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular New Product LaunchWUHAN, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide Sensmart has released a new product called the TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular, just in time for the upcoming hunting season. This entry ...
Guide Sensmart unveiled its latest thermography products during the 2023 Electric & Power Indonesia ExhibitionThe 2023 Electric & Power Indonesia Exhibition (EPI), the largest and most professional power and energy exhibition in Indonesia, took place at the Jakarta International Expo Center from September ...
