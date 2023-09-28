“Rush Duel” arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSLUCCA GAMES COMPIE 30 ANNIMEDION ERAZER diventa ERAZERCounter-Strike 2 fuori ora con NVIDIA Reflex VeeamON Resiliency Summit: come le aziende possono sconfiggere il ...POKÉMON X VAN GOGH MUSEUMOVHcloud annuncia soluzioni AI integrando nuove GPU NVIDIAUcraina Difende con Successo Odessa e Mykolaiv da Attacchi di Droni ...Sony - Jim Ryan va in pensioneEA Sports FC 24 RecensioneUltime Blog

Guardiola show in conferenza stampa | ' Rosso a Rodri? Ha chiesto scusa così'

Autore : corrieredellosport Commenta
Guardiola show in conferenza stampa: 'Rosso a Rodri? Ha chiesto scusa così' (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) MANCHESTER (Inghilterra) - La vittoria del Manchester City contro il Nottingham Forest di sabato scorso è stata macchiata da un episodio, l'espulsione di Rodri, che non è andato giù a Pep Guardiola . ...
Un cartellino rosso che Guardiola, chiaramente, ha preso male e criticato. In conferenza stampa però, il tecnico ha spiazzato tutti. Alla domanda rivolta dal giornalista su come avrebbe dovuto ...

Premier League risultati: De Zerbi non si ferma più, Newcastle show: 8 gol allo Sheffield. Sprofondo Chelsea

La squadra di Pep Guardiola ha ricominciato nel segno del dominio sulla Premier League. I Citizens superano anche il Nottingham, stavolta deiscente meno in scioltezza nonostante un avvio di gara ...

