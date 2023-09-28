“Rush Duel” arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSLUCCA GAMES COMPIE 30 ANNIMEDION ERAZER diventa ERAZERCounter-Strike 2 fuori ora con NVIDIA Reflex VeeamON Resiliency Summit: come le aziende possono sconfiggere il ...POKÉMON X VAN GOGH MUSEUMOVHcloud annuncia soluzioni AI integrando nuove GPU NVIDIAUcraina Difende con Successo Odessa e Mykolaiv da Attacchi di Droni ...Sony - Jim Ryan va in pensioneEA Sports FC 24 RecensioneUltime Blog

Carla Granger Allison Appointed as Vice President of KDR Foundation

Carla Granger

Carla Granger Allison Appointed as Vice President of KDR Foundation Trenton, New Jersey Carla Granger Allison, a renowned advocate for community development and empowerment, has been Appointed as the Vice President of KDR Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to assisting the homeless and fostering community awareness through educational programs. The appointment was made by Mr. Danny Hill, CEO/founder, and owner of Sand and Stone Construction. With an impressive track record of successfully spearheading community programs, Carla Granger Allison brings a wealth of experience and passion to her new role. She has been instrumental in elevating young individuals in education and the arts, hosting an annual award show for the past 12 years that recognizes excellence in these
