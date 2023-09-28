Carla Granger Allison Appointed as Vice President of KDR Foundation (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) Trenton, New Jersey Carla Granger Allison, a renowned advocate for community development and empowerment, has been Appointed as the Vice President of KDR Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to assisting the homeless and fostering community awareness through educational programs. The appointment was made by Mr. Danny Hill, CEO/founder, and owner of Sand and Stone Construction. With an impressive track record of successfully spearheading community programs, Carla Granger Allison brings a wealth of experience and passion to her new role. She has been instrumental in elevating young individuals in education and the arts, hosting an annual award show for the past 12 years that recognizes excellence in these ...Leggi su thegametv
