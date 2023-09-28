“Rush Duel” arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSLUCCA GAMES COMPIE 30 ANNIMEDION ERAZER diventa ERAZERCounter-Strike 2 fuori ora con NVIDIA Reflex VeeamON Resiliency Summit: come le aziende possono sconfiggere il ...POKÉMON X VAN GOGH MUSEUMOVHcloud annuncia soluzioni AI integrando nuove GPU NVIDIAUcraina Difende con Successo Odessa e Mykolaiv da Attacchi di Droni ...Sony - Jim Ryan va in pensioneEA Sports FC 24 RecensioneUltime Blog

Armilla AI launches AutoGuard™ | the first truly intelligent firewall for Generative AI

Armilla AI launches AutoGuard™, the first truly intelligent firewall for Generative AI (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) - TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Armilla AI, the global leader in Generative AI alignment, safety and responsible AI, is proud to announce the launch of AutoGuard™, the first truly intelligent firewall to help enterprises deploy Generative AI models safely and protect both users and enterprises from potential harms. The capabilities of Generative AI are remarkable, but its shortcomings bring significant risks for enterprises. From eliminating bias and reducing hallucinations to enhancing safety and eliminating privacy issues, AutoGuard is a complete solution for deploying safe and responsible enterprise-grade Generative AI solutions. AutoGuard joins AutoTune™ as the second product in its AutoAlign™ ...
