Armilla AI launches AutoGuard™, the first truly intelligent firewall for Generative AI (Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) - TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Armilla AI, the global leader in Generative AI alignment, safety and responsible AI, is proud to announce the launch of AutoGuard™, the first truly intelligent firewall to help enterprises deploy Generative AI models safely and protect both users and enterprises from potential harms. The capabilities of Generative AI are remarkable, but its shortcomings bring significant risks for enterprises. From eliminating bias and reducing hallucinations to enhancing safety and eliminating privacy issues, AutoGuard is a complete solution for deploying safe and responsible enterprise-grade Generative AI solutions. AutoGuard joins AutoTune™ as the second product in its AutoAlign™ ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
