(Di giovedì 28 settembre 2023) - TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/AI, the global leader inAI alignment, safety and responsible AI, is proud to announce the launch of, theto help enterprises deployAI models safely and protect both users and enterprises from potential harms. The capabilities ofAI are remarkable, but its shortcomings bring significant risks for enterprises. From eliminating bias and reducing hallucinations to enhancing safety and eliminating privacy issues, AutoGuard is a complete solution for deploying safe and responsible enterprise-gradeAI solutions. AutoGuard joins AutoTune™ as the second product in its AutoAlign™ ...

Armilla AI launches AutoGuard™, the first truly intelligent firewall for Generative AI ca.finance.yahoo.com

Media Advisory - Government of Canada Recognizes the National Historic Significance of Richard Pierpoint for his Life Experiences and Contributions as a Black Loyalist in Upper-Canada ca.finance.yahoo.com

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armilla AI, the global leader in generative AI alignment, safety and responsible AI, is proud to announce the launch of AutoGuard™, the first truly intelligent ...Armilla AI, the global leader in generative AI alignment, safety and responsible AI, is proud to announce the launch of AutoGuard, the first truly intelligent ...