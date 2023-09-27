CoD Modern Warfare II e Warzone - Battle Pass e molto altro nella ...TARISLAND - MUSICHE DEL COMPOSITORE RUSSELL BROWER Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9: Graveyard ShiftGame System Trailer di NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM ...I K-Pop NewJeans suonano l'inno per il Campionato Mondiale 2023 di ...Raccontastorie FABA per HalloweenFabrizio Corona: Intervista Esclusiva a Belve - Amore, Carriera e ...Video Victor Osimhen: Dal Trionfo allo Scontro - Le Tensioni si ...Fashion Week Milano 2023: Paola Di Benedetto al Centro dell'AttualitàIncidente Lavorativo a Nocera Inferiore: Operaio 43enne Schiacciato ...Ultime Blog

Shandong kicks off the 2023 World Cities Forum and Regional Leaders' Summit

According to Dazhong Daily report: On September 25th, the 2023 World Cities Forum and Regional Leaders' Summit was convened in Jinan, Shandong. Guests from over 30 countries and regions were gathered in the province to renew friendship and seek cooperation, writing a new chapter in the development of sister city cooperation. Lin Wu, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Governor of Shandong Province, Ge Huijun, Chairperson of Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's ...
