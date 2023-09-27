Shandong kicks off the 2023 World Cities Forum and Regional Leaders' Summit (Di mercoledì 27 settembre 2023) JINAN, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
According to Dazhong Daily report: On September 25th, the 2023 World Cities Forum and Regional Leaders' Summit was convened in Jinan, Shandong. Guests from over 30 countries and regions were gathered in the province to renew friendship and seek cooperation, writing a new chapter in the development of sister city cooperation. Lin Wu, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Governor of Shandong Province, Ge Huijun, Chairperson of Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
