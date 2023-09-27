Il Listening Tour di The Dark Side of the Moon sbarca a Milano in Atmos il 7 e l' 8 ottobre Come prenotare

Insomma, l'appuntamento con il 'd'ascolto' di "Dark Side of The Moon" è da non perdere. Si comincia oggi a Roma all'Auditorium Parco Della Musica Ennio Morricone, ma i posti per lo Studio 2 ...È in arrivo The Dark Side Of The Moon - 50th Anniversary, vere sessioni d'ascolto programmate in molti Paesi per dimostrare la qualità della nuova versione con sistemi audio al disopra di ogni sospetto. L'album continua la celebrazione dei ...

Il Listening Tour di The Dark Side of the Moon sbarca a Milano in ... DDay.it

The Dark Side Of The Moon in Italia con un 'listening tour' Radiofreccia

Like any new student, Shawn Woodward is spending the first month of school sizing up his surroundings. The nascent district superintendent is in the home stretch of a 100-day listening tour that will ...I've been listening to For All the Dogs man ... Like it's, it's ready and I think that's the part. Drake's been on this tour run and you've been around for some of it, you know, what have you learned ...